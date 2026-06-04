US-Iran War Live News Updates: We Could Just Wipe Everybody Out, Says Trump On Iran; Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire
President Trump said the US could wipe out Iran in weeks but prefers a written agreement amid ongoing conflict.
While addressing the ongoing military conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump said that they "could go another 2-3 weeks and just WIPE everybody OUT" in reference to Iran, but added he'd rather "get something down in writing." He described "the people" as volatile and referenced "the leadership, you see what's going on."
Trump downplayed the threat of Iranian sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying US forces had "swept mines and we have gotten most of them, we think." He said the strait would open “immediately” if Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, “subject to a couple of areas being cleaned out, also of mines.” Other US officials have warned of the mines' dangers. Tehran has rejected Trump's peace terms and not agreed to a deal.
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of “pilot” security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.
In a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State Department, the two sides said the ceasefire “is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” from areas south of the Litani River.
Iran War Live Updates: US Strike On Boat Kills Two
The US military attacked a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two men, as the Trump administration wages a monthslong campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.
The latest attack brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 207 since the administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in early September.
As with most of the military's statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs.
(Source: AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Immediately
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing “very well”, though he cautioned that no agreement had been finalised. Trump stated that the United States intends to take possession of Iran's enriched uranium as part of any future deal and said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately upon the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran, according to ANI.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Downplays Threats of Hormuz Mines
President Donald Trump downplayed the threat posed by Iranian sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, even as other US officials have warned of their dangers.
Iran War Live Updates: House Approves War Powers Resolution To Halt Military Action
The House approved a war powers resolution that would halt the US military action against Iran, defying President Donald Trump as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to end the three-month-long war that has reordered politics at home and abroad.
House Speaker Mike Johnson had tried to prevent an outcome that would show the mounting opposition to the war, abruptly shutting down floor action two weeks ago when the war powers resolution was on the verge of approval. But displeasure has only grown as the conflict drags on and as Trump struggles to negotiate a quick resolution.
The roll call on Wednesday was 215-208, and cheers erupted in the House chamber.
(Source: AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Joint Statement of USA, Lebanon, Israel
In a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State Department, the two sides said the ceasefire “is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” from areas south of the Litani River.
"These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement," the statement said.
“All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage.”
The latter is a reference to Iran, which supports Hezbollah and has insisted that Israeli attacks on Lebanon be halted as part of a tentative agreement with the US to end the conflict with Iran.
Hezbollah is not part of the Israel-Lebanon talks.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says They Spoke To Hezbollah
Trump: We actually spoke with Hezbollah for the first time ever. They agreed, yesterday, they’re not gonna shoot. Israel’s not gonna shoot.
‘We actually SPOKE WITH HEZBOLLAH for the first time EVER’ — Trump— RT (@RT_com) June 3, 2026
‘They agreed, yesterday, they’re not gonna shoot. Israel’s not gonna shoot’https://t.co/guzxD6fhnD pic.twitter.com/aTbEanBJf4
Iran War Live Updates: Trump's Definition Of Ceasefire
Reporter: 'How do you define ceasefire?'
Trump: 'In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner. I mean it’s true. A ceasefire there is much different than in other parts of the world."
'How do you define ceasefire?'— RT (@RT_com) June 3, 2026
TRUMP: 'in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more MODERATE manner'
'I mean it’s true. A ceasefire there is much different than in other parts of the world'https://t.co/DRA3mECfqK pic.twitter.com/TRRykopq8G
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Threatens Iran But Prefers Written Deal
On Iran, US President Donald Trump said, "We could go another 2–3 weeks and wipe everybody out. Very easy to do. But if we can get something down in writing that will accomplish the same thing without killing everybody, I would like to do that."
'We could go another 2-3 weeks and just WIPE everybody OUT' — Trump on Iran— RT (@RT_com) June 3, 2026
But he’d rather 'get something down in writing'
'The people are volatile, the leadership, you see what’s going on'https://t.co/YRmFKVrF9B pic.twitter.com/JwafrRwZdd
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