US-Iran War Live News Updates: We Could Just Wipe Everybody Out, Says Trump On Iran; Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire

While addressing the ongoing military conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump said that they "could go another 2-3 weeks and just WIPE everybody OUT" in reference to Iran, but added he'd rather "get something down in writing." He described "the people" as volatile and referenced "the leadership, you see what's going on."

Trump downplayed the threat of Iranian sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying US forces had "swept mines and we have gotten most of them, we think." He said the strait would open “immediately” if Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, “subject to a couple of areas being cleaned out, also of mines.” Other US officials have warned of the mines' dangers. Tehran has rejected Trump's peace terms and not agreed to a deal.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of “pilot” security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.

In a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State Department, the two sides said the ceasefire “is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” from areas south of the Litani River.