Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Immediately After MoU With Iran Is Signed

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing “very well”, though he cautioned that no agreement had been finalised. Trump stated that the United States intends to take possession of Iran's enriched uranium as part of any future deal and said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately upon the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran, according to ANI.

“It might not happen, you know? Who knows,” Trump said. “But if it happens, it could happen over the weekend.” He added that “anything can happen when you're dealing with Iran”.

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His remarks come amid continued international attention on efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump also expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, would reopen rapidly once a MoU is signed between the two sides.

He said maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would resume immediately following the agreement. “It will open up quickly,” Trump said, mentioned ANI. “We've already had our mine sweepers there.”

Trump reiterated his intention to secure Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, saying only the United States and China had the capability to handle it. “I want to get it. We will go get it,” he told reporters.

His remarks came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said communication channels with Washington remained open, despite little meaningful progress in efforts to resolve the broader regional conflict.

In an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen television, cited by Iran's Tasnim news agency, Araghchi confirmed that diplomatic communications with the US remain active, according to reports.

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