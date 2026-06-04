Trump Says US In Final Negotiations To End Iran War; House Vote Against Military Action 'Meaningless'

US President Donald Trump said the United States is in the final negotiations to bring an end to the war with Iran, signalling that a diplomatic breakthrough could be near even as political opposition to the conflict grows in Washington.

Speaking after the US House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution aimed at curbing his authority over the conflict, Trump downplayed the significance of the vote, calling it “meaningless”.

“We're in the middle of final negotiations to end the Iran war,” Trump said, expressing confidence that diplomatic efforts could soon yield results.

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According to Al-Jazeera, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the House of Representatives after lawmakers voted to restrict his authority to conduct military action against Iran, calling the move “meaningless” and “unpatriotic” as his administration pursues talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The Republican-controlled House passed a resolution seeking to limit Trump's ability to continue military operations against Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorises the use of force.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the vote came at a critical stage in diplomatic efforts with Tehran.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted ... to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.

Questioning the timing of the resolution, Trump said lawmakers were aware of the status of negotiations and criticised the move as counterproductive.

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The president also took aim at Democrats, accusing them of opposing his policies out of political hostility rather than policy differences.

“The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our country fail than give me another, of many, victories,” he said.

Trump reserved separate criticism for the four Republicans who joined Democrats in backing the measure, dismissing them as “grandstanders” and saying they “should be ashamed of themselves.”

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