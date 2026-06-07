Iran Warns Of ‘Painful Response’ After Israeli Strike On Beirut As Ceasefire Comes Under Strain

Iran has warned of a "decisive and painful response" following Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, raising concerns that tensions in the region could escalate despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in April, Al-Jazeera reported.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, condemned the attack and issued a stark warning to Israel.

"These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight,"

Rezaei wrote on X, adding that Iran would deliver a "decisive and painful response" to the strike.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), Israeli strikes targeted two apartments in two buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday.

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The attack comes amid a fragile ceasefire that was intended to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The truce, which came into force on April 17, has been repeatedly tested, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Iran, a key ally of Hezbollah, had earlier warned that any Israeli attack on Beirut could trigger a return to full-scale conflict across the Middle East.

The latest developments also follow remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested Israel should intensify operations against Hezbollah despite backing a ceasefire arrangement.

"I would like to see Lebanon experience a better life. I would like to see a more surgical attack against Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical," Trump said in an interview with NBC recorded on Friday and aired on Sunday.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,613 people and wounded 11,072 others between March 2 and June 7.

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