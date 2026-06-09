'Iran, Hezbollah Weaker Than Ever': Netanyahu Warns Of 'Forceful Response' If Tehran Attacks Again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a defiant statement, declaring that Israel was holding its fire following a fresh round of exchanges with Iran but warning that any resumption of attacks would be met with overwhelming force.

The warning came as the two countries pulled back from the brink of a wider escalation after a weekend of intense missile strikes and counterstrikes.

"At the moment, we are holding our fire, because after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it ceased attacking us. In the event that the terror regime in Iran makes the mistake of resuming attacks on us, we will respond with overwhelming force," Netanyahu said in a statement posted to the official Prime Minister of Israel account on X.

The Israeli prime minister framed the latest round of hostilities as a continuation of a broader campaign that began approximately a year ago.

"A year ago, we launched a historic preemptive strike against Iran's intention to destroy us with atomic bombs. We thwarted this immediate threat — and we also eliminated the tyrant Khamenei," he said, referring to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Israeli strikes that triggered the current conflict. "I pledge again: Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

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Netanyahu also addressed the Hezbollah front, claiming significant military gains in southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah planned to invade the Galilee with thousands of terrorists, and at the same time, it planned to devastate Israel's cities with 150,000 missiles and rockets. We thwarted this threat as well — and we eliminated Nasrallah," he said, adding that Israeli forces were continuing to destroy underground infrastructure at the Beaufort Ridge.

"Iran and Hezbollah are weaker than ever, and we are stronger than ever — but our battle against them is still not finished." he added.

On the immediate trigger for the latest flare-up — the Israeli strike on a Hezbollah-linked target in Beirut that preceded Iran's missile response — Netanyahu was unapologetic.

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"After Hezbollah fired into Israeli territory, I ordered the IDF to attack terror targets in Beirut, and to eliminate Hezbollah operatives there. We did that. After Iran attacked Israel, I instructed the IDF to attack military and economic targets throughout Iran. We did that, too."

He closed with a pointed reference to US President Donald Trump, saying he was exercising Israel's right to self-defence "with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend President Trump".

The framing appeared aimed at managing the public optics of a relationship that has come under strain, with Trump having warned Netanyahu in a private call that continued escalation could leave Israel without American backing.

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