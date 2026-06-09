Trump Issues Warning To Netanyahu Over Renewed Iran War: 'Bibi, You Better Be Careful'

US President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call Sunday, telling him to exercise restraint or risk losing Washington's backing.

The exchange came as fresh escalations of strikes between Israel and Iran pushed the region to the edge of a new escalation.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump told Axios in an interview.

The warning came approximately 100 days into the ongoing conflict, as Trump continues to pursue a diplomatic deal with Tehran while simultaneously trying to prevent military hostilities from spiralling further.

The latest flashpoint began when Israel struck a Hezbollah-linked target in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb, a move the White House was not informed of in advance, according to Axios.

The strike prompted Iran to launch missile barrages towards Israel — its first such attack since an April truce — triggering successive rounds of strikes and counterstrikes.

Israeli forces subsequently hit parts of Iran's petrochemical infrastructure and sites in Tehran; Iran responded with missiles aimed at Tel Aviv.

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Though US forces did not participate in offensive operations, American defence officials confirmed they assisted Israel in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles.

Trump spoke to Netanyahu on Sunday evening and urged restraint, arguing that a near-finalised deal with Iran could render further military action unnecessary. Netanyahu, however, maintained that failing to respond to Iranian attacks would undermine Israel's deterrence posture. The call ended without any firm Israeli commitment to stand down.

Iran subsequently signalled it was prepared to halt further strikes, according to Trump. "They called us and said that they are not doing any more attacks and asked us to tell Israel not to do any more attacks," Trump said.

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By Monday, Israel was reportedly preparing a broader wave of strikes on sensitive Iranian sites. Trump called Netanyahu again; this time, Netanyahu agreed to cancel the planned offensive if Iran did not further escalate.

The episode laid bare the growing divergence between Washington and Jerusalem — with a US official telling the outlet that Netanyahu has domestic political reasons to sustain the war, while Trump is seeking an end to the conflict.

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