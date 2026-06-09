New Maritime Flashpoint? Tehran Eyes HormuzBab al-Mandeb Security Corridor Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani has announced the formation of a new "resistance security belt" spanning two of the world's most strategically critical maritime chokepoints, Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb.

He also warned that any further Israeli or American aggression in the region would draw a coordinated response from Tehran's allied forces.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Qaani said the belt would stretch from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandeb and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea.

In his statement, Qaani praised Yemen's recent military actions as evidence of growing coordination within the resistance axis, saying: "Yemen's courageous and timely action demonstrates the wisdom of the Resistance Front. If necessary, others will join as well."

Addressing Israel and the United States directly, Qaani issued a stark warning over the strategic waterways: "Borderless fighters are watching over your vital passageways. Continue your aggression, and they will seize you by the throat."

What Does It Mean For Energy And Trade

The declaration carries significant implications for global energy and trade. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait, located at the southern entrance of the Red Sea between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, is one of the world's most strategically important waterways — nearly 15% of global maritime trade passes through it each year.

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Any significant disruption could force vessels to reroute around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, adding thousands of kilometres to journeys and raising shipping costs globally.

The Strait of Hormuz is equally critical. Until the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran, roughly 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade and 20% of global liquefied natural gas passed through the strait.

Since the conflict began, the IRGC issued warnings forbidding passage, boarded and attacked merchant ships, and laid sea mines in the strait, prompting shipping firms to suspend operations.

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Qaani's remarks came amid a brief pause in hostilities between Israel and Iran following a weekend of missile exchanges.

The announcement signals that even as diplomatic channels remain nominally open, Tehran is projecting an intent to expand its military reach across a maritime corridor through which a substantial portion of the world's energy supplies flow — raising the stakes considerably for any future escalation.

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