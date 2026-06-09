'Oil Prices Will Come Tumbling Down': Trump Says US Will Declare 'Total Victory' Over Iran In Next Two Weeks

US President Donald Trump declared that the United States would achieve "total victory" over Iran within the next two weeks, expressing confidence that a nuclear deal was within reach even as Iran and Israel stepped back from a fresh round of strikes, CNN reported.

Trump made the remarks during a tele-rally.

A tele-rally is a phone/virtual campaign event where a politician speaks to a large group of supporters remotely, rather than in person. Trump was holding one to boost Senator Lindsey Graham, who is facing a Republican primary election.

"We're negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything, they're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said.

"I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory, it'll be a total victory, it'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down," he added.

The remarks came as Iran and Israel appeared to halt a fresh exchange of missile strikes that had flared over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Iran's IRGC Declares End Of Military Operations Against Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel had ceased attacks on Iran, stopping short, however, of formally acknowledging the ceasefire that Trump said both sides were seeking. Iran similarly suspended operations against Israel but warned it would resume if Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon continued.

A top Iranian official told CNN that Tehran had "no problem" moving forward with peace talks, provided it was confident the US side was acting in good and sincere faith.

On NBC's Meet the Press, Trump was asked why Iran had not yet agreed to a deal if it was as desperate as he claimed.

ALSO READ: Pushed Back But 'Pseudo Agreed': Inside Trump And Netanyahu's Tense Call After Iran Face-Off

"Because they're strong. They're proud. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice. And it takes a little while," Trump said.

This was not the first time Trump had invoked a two-week timeline for major progress, the ceasefire announced on April 7 was itself initially framed as a two-week window to finalise a deal ending the war.

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