Five Eyes Sounds Alarm: China Using LinkedIn To Hunt For Potential Spies

Job offers, consulting pitches, and research assignments on websites like LinkedIn may be a part of a larger espionage campaign that targets government, military, and policy personnel, according to warnings from western intelligence services.

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), MI5, and agencies in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, said in a joint advisory that suspected Chinese intelligence agents are increasingly contacting people with access to sensitive national security information through professional networking sites.

According to the warning, accounts claiming to be recruiters, consultants, or representatives of think tanks, policy institutes, and human resources organisations frequently contact the targets. These strategies usually start with proposals for consultations or job offers.

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They might subsequently progress to demands for "trial reports" or interviews on subjects including military affairs, defence policy, and regional security, according to the report.

The organisations said that payments for these jobs might vary from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

Officials said that although initial contact could seem genuine, further discussions may progressively turn into requests for private or sensitive information.

Targets, particularly those with security clearances or experience in areas like the Indo-Pacific, are frequently selected based on their access to vital sectors.

Among the main targets are academics, journalists, government officials, members of the armed forces, and policy experts. Professionals having access to powerful networks, according to the advice, might also be contacted.

According to the Five Eyes statement, suspected operatives commonly employ front businesses that seem to be foreign consultancies.

The statement said, "Digital platforms are now an important tool for intelligence gathering, supplementing traditional espionage methods." It cited earlier investigations and indictments in which people were solicited online and subsequently convinced to divulge private information.

In one prominent instance, Kevin Mallory, a former US contractor, was found guilty in 2018 of trying to sell sensitive material to China after being contacted for consulting work on LinkedIn.

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According to earlier estimates from UK intelligence services, over 20,000 British citizens have been contacted using similar techniques in recent years.

According to LinkedIn, impersonation and deception are against company policy. According to the corporation, it continues to combat state-linked abuse and actively eliminates phoney accounts.

China has always refuted claims of spying. It claims that foreign intelligence activities frequently target it as well. In the past, a representative for China's Foreign Ministry has called such allegations baseless and cited Western intelligence operations.

When responding to unsolicited employment or consultancy offers online, professionals in sensitive industries are advised by the Five Eyes agencies to exercise caution. They cautioned that over time, seemingly normal outreach could be used to create intelligence profiles.

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