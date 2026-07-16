Fire Erupts At Mashhad Shrine Housing Late Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Tomb

Iran's Imam Reza Shrine complex in Mashhad, the burial site of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, witnessed a fire on Thursday, drawing attention because of the site's recent historical significance.

According to Iranian state media and regional news outlets, the blaze broke out at a construction site within the sprawling shrine complex, where workers were carrying out bitumen processing.

Thick smoke billowed across parts of the pilgrimage grounds before emergency teams brought the fire under control.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the shrine's central burial areas or the adjoining Goharshad Mosque. Authorities said no injuries were reported and the burial site remained unharmed. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The incident marks the latest in a series of fires at the shrine complex. A 2022 blaze, attributed to an electrical fault, and another fire involving cleaning equipment earlier this year were also contained without casualties or major damage.

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The shrine has gained renewed prominence after Khamenei was laid to rest there on July 9 following an extended funeral process.

The former Iranian leader was killed in the opening strikes of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran on February 28, 2026, alongside several family members.

His funeral, delayed for months because of the conflict, included processions through Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala before concluding with his burial in Mashhad. Iranian officials estimated that nearly 15 million mourners participated in the ceremonies.

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