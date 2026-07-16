'We Will Kill Trump': Massive Billboard In Iran Shows US President In Open Coffin

A giant billboard installed in the heart of Tehran has intensified the already strained relations between Iran and the United States, depicting US President Donald Trump lying in an open black coffin, as seen in a video shared by Al Jazeera on X

Alongside the image of the US president, the billboard carries the chilling message, "We Will Kill Trump," written in both English and Persian.

Displayed in Tehran's Enghelab Square, it has drawn global attention and sparked fresh concerns over escalating rhetoric between Iran and the United States.

ALSO READ: 'Ready To Fight Till End': Iran Signals Tough Stance Amid Trump's Threat, Says It Won't Stick To MoU If...

The display portrays Trump in a funeral-like pose, with his eyes and mouth closed, his hands folded over his red tie, and his feet pointing upward.

The latest display reflects the deep hostility that has emerged following months of military confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Iranian officials and hardline groups have repeatedly vowed revenge over recent events, while anti-American sentiment has become increasingly visible through public domain and state-backed messaging.

The video shared by Al Jazeera showed pedestrians walking past the massive billboard in Tehran's Enghelab Square, where the anti-Trump message dominates one of the city's busiest intersections.

The installation has since gone viral on social media, with users describing it as one of the strongest public threats directed at a sitting US president in the recent years.

The message also echoes slogans displayed during the funeral ceremonies of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, where mourners carried large red banners reading "We Will Kill Trump."

Those protests were organised in an atmosphere of rising nationalist sentiment and calls for retribution against Israel and the United States.

ALSO READ: US Imposes 25% Tariffs On Brazilian Imports: Here's What's Excluded

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.