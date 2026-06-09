Meta Forced To Drop WhatsApp Fees On AI Chatbot Rivals In Landmark EU Ruling

As regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech's influence over the fast-growing artificial intelligence sector deepens, European Union antitrust authorities have directed Meta Platforms to provide competing AI chatbot developers free access to WhatsApp while they investigate allegations that the company used its market dominance to disadvantage rivals.

The interim order, issued by the European Commission on Tuesday, marks the regulator's first such measure in nearly two decades.

The move follows complaints from several AI firms, including California-based The Interaction Company, the developer of Poke.com, French startup Agentik, and a Spanish competitor.

The Commission launched a formal investigation in December 2025 and subsequently accused Meta of violating EU antitrust rules by limiting access to WhatsApp's Business API — a key tool that enables companies to integrate their services with the messaging platform.

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According to the Commission, Meta blocked rival AI assistants from using the API in October last year while continuing to provide access to its own Meta AI service.

Although the company later reinstated access in March, it did so under a paid model, a change regulators argue could hinder competition in the emerging AI assistant market.

EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera said the interim measures are intended to preserve competition in a fast-moving sector where delays in enforcement could irreversibly harm market dynamics.

She noted that WhatsApp serves as a critical gateway for AI developers seeking to reach consumers across Europe.

Meta criticised the decision, calling it regulatory overreach and arguing that it effectively allows major AI companies to access a paid business service at no cost.

The company said it plans to appeal the order. Under the ruling, Meta must restore access within five working days.

If found guilty of antitrust violations, the company could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

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