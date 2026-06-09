Free Training, Guaranteed Jobs: Inside Facebook-Parent Meta's Workforce Academy Initiative

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced a new workforce development program aimed at preparing thousands of Americans for jobs that will help build the infrastructure behind artificial intelligence (AI).

Called America's Workforce Academy (AWA), the initiative is backed by a $115 million first-year investment and promises something that is still rare in the job market, free training, paid learning, industry-recognised credentials and a guaranteed job offer for every graduate.

The company says the programme builds on the success of its earlier LevelUp fibre technician training initiative, which received 35,000 applications within the first seven days of launch.

What Is America's Workforce Academy?

America's Workforce Academy is a nationwide training programme designed to help people enter skilled trades that are expected to remain in high demand as AI infrastructure expands across the United States.

According to Meta, participants will receive a job offer before training begins and will be paid while they complete their courses. The programme is open to people from all 50 states. Importantly, no prior experience is required.

ALSO READ: Meta Considers Raising Billions In Share Sale: Report

Who Can Benefit From The Programme?

Meta says the academy is designed for people looking for stable, long-term careers in skilled trades.

Eligible participants include:

Veterans

Recent graduates

Career changers

Individuals entering the skilled trades for the first time

Workers from all 50 US states

The company believes sectors such as AI infrastructure, power generation, grid modernisation and data centre construction will continue creating job opportunities over the next decade.

What Training Will Participants Receive?

Graduates will be trained for roles that are critical to building and maintaining AI and digital infrastructure. Some of the high-demand fields covered under the programme include:

Electrical work

Mechanical systems

Plumbing

Fibre installation

Welding

Other construction and technical trades

Every graduate will receive a verified, industry-standard credential that can help open doors to future employment opportunities.

What's Covered By Meta?

One of the biggest highlights of the programme is that participants do not have to pay for the training. Meta says it will cover all major expenses, including:

Tuition fees

Airfare

Lodging

Daily stipend during training

The programme's operating partner will administer these benefits and manage the training process.

Guaranteed Jobs Before Training Begins

America's Workforce Academy guarantees employment opportunities to graduates. Meta describes it as "the first guaranteed employment training pipeline connecting people to cutting-edge AI infrastructure jobs." Participants receive a job offer before the training starts, giving them a clear path from learning to employment.

Which Organisations Are Partnering With Meta?

The initiative brings together several major workforce and construction organisations. National partners include:

National Urban League

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC)

CBRE

Community partners include:

United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

STRIVE

Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Indiana)

Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce (Louisiana)

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (Texas)

Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Commenting on the launch, Dina Powell McCormick, President and Vice-Chairman at Meta, said: "The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II. Now a new generation will pour the foundations and lay the fiber that secures American strength in this new age."

ALSO READ: Tech Layoffs 2026: 1,00,000 Jobs Gone In Five Months As Companies Slash Workforce

Applications Opening Soon

Meta has not yet opened applications but has launched a sign-up form for interested candidates. The company says people can register to receive updates and be notified when applications officially go live.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.