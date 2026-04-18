Donald Trump: Xi Pleased By Strait Of Hormuz Reopening, Predicts 'Historic' China Meeting

US President Donald Trump said ​on Saturday that Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping was "very happy" about ​the status of ​the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠and that he ​looked forward to ​their meeting in China.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote,"President Xi is very happy ​that the Strait ​of Hormuz is open and/or ‌rapidly ⁠opening. Our meeting in China ​will ​be ⁠a special one and, potentially, ​Historic. I ​look ⁠forward to being with President Xi — Much ⁠will ​be accomplished!" [sic]

Iran on Friday had said it had fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but questions remained on Saturday over how freely ships could transit the waterway, as Tehran maintained control over passage and warned it could close the strait again if the US continued its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

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Iran's announcement on Friday came as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon appeared to be holding.

US President Donald Trump said the American blockade “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches an agreement with Washington, including over Iran's nuclear programme. Asked on what would happen if no deal is reached when the ceasefire expires next week, Trump said, “I don't know. ... But maybe I won't extend it, so you'll have a blockade, and unfortunately we'll have to start dropping bombs again.” He later told reporters aboard Air Force One that an agreement was “going to happen” and rejected any suggestion that Iran would impose restrictions or tolls on transit through the strait.

Trump had earlier welcomed Iran's announcement, saying the waterway was “fully open and ready for full passage”. Minutes later, however, he said the US Navy's blockade would continue “until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said vessels would have to follow routes designated by Iranian authorities, signalling that Tehran intended to retain oversight of traffic through the strait. It remained unclear whether ships would be required to pay tolls.

Iranian officials said the US blockade violated last week's ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington. “The Strait will not remain open” if the blockade continues, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a post early on Saturday. About 20% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: 'Seven Claims In One Hour, All False': Iran's Speaker Slams Trump After Hormuz Reopening

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