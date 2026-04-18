Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US-Iran Negotiations Likely To Be Held On Monday In Islamabad; Iran Warns Of Strait Closure Over Blockade

US President Trump stated the blockade will continue until Iran agrees to a deal, while Iran views the blockade as a ceasefire violation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US-Iran Negotiations Likely To Be Held On Monday In Islamabad; Iran Warns Of Strait Closure Over Blockade
Iran War Live Updates
5 minutes ago

Iran said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but questions lingered about how much freedom ships actually had to transit the waterway as Tehran maintained its grip on who got through and threatened to close it again if the US kept in place its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that ships would use routes designated by the Islamic Republic in coordination with Iranian authorities, suggesting Iran planned to retain some level of control over the channel. It was not clear if vessels would have to pay tolls.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

Iranian officials said the blockade was a violation of last week's ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US. The strait "will not remain open" if the blockade continues, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said.

Apr 18, 2026 08:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Look Forward To Being With Xi, Says Trump

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, "President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening. Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!" - President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Apr 18, 2026 08:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Truce in Lebanon Could Help US-Iran Peace Efforts

The ceasefire in Lebanon could clear one major obstacle to an agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel to end the war. But it was unclear to what extent Hezbollah would abide by a deal it did not play a role in negotiating and which will leave Israeli troops occupying a stretch of southern Lebanon.

Trump said in another post that Israel is "prohibited" by the US from further strikes on Lebanon and that "enough is enough" in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The State Department said the prohibition applies only to offensive attacks and not to actions taken in self-defence.

Apr 18, 2026 08:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says New Talks Could Happen Soon

Direct talks between the US and Iran last weekend were inconclusive, as the two nations could not agree about Iran's nuclear programme and other points. Trump suggested a second round of talks could happen this weekend.

"The Iranians want to meet," he said in a brief telephone interview with the news outlet Axios. "They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend."

Apr 18, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Ghalibaf Threatens Hormuz Closure Amid Ongoing Blockade

Iranian officials said the blockade was a violation of last week's ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US. The strait "will not remain open" if the blockade continues, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, posted on X early Saturday.

In a post on X, he raised the following:

1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.  
2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.  
3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.
4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the "designated route" and with "Iranian authorization." 
5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.
6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks. Read the real and accurate news of the negotiations in the recent interview of the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Apr 18, 2026 07:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Refinery Shut Down

 A senior official in the Trump administration tells US media that negotiations with Iran are expected to be held on Monday in Islamabad, reports Al Jazeera.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Markets After The Noise | Tamanna's Take

Markets After The Noise | Tamanna's Take

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source