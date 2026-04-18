US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US-Iran Negotiations Likely To Be Held On Monday In Islamabad; Iran Warns Of Strait Closure Over Blockade

Iran said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but questions lingered about how much freedom ships actually had to transit the waterway as Tehran maintained its grip on who got through and threatened to close it again if the US kept in place its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that ships would use routes designated by the Islamic Republic in coordination with Iranian authorities, suggesting Iran planned to retain some level of control over the channel. It was not clear if vessels would have to pay tolls.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

Iranian officials said the blockade was a violation of last week's ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US. The strait "will not remain open" if the blockade continues, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said.