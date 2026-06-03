Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Stock Market Today: Dow Sheds Over 200 Points As Oil Climbs; S&P 500, Nasdaq Flat

The Dow Jones gave up over 230 points at open to trade 0.46% lower at 51,069.62

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Stock Market Today: Dow Sheds Over 200 Points As Oil Climbs; S&P 500, Nasdaq Flat
Image: Unsplash

Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on the West Asia conflict front and crude oil prices rose.

The Dow Jones gave up over 230 points at open to trade 0.46% lower at 51,069.62, S&P 500 remained muted during open, and was trading 0.10% lower at 7,602.5, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite at 27,102.16 levels, up by 0.03%. 

Crude oil prices rose, with Brent Crude up 1.5% to $97 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate traded 1.25% higher at $95 per barrel levels. 

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Gadkari Predicts Drop In Ethanol Prices, Bets On Isobutanol To Replace Diesel

Gadkari Predicts Drop In Ethanol Prices, Bets On Isobutanol To Replace Diesel

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source