US Stock Market Today: Dow Sheds Over 200 Points As Oil Climbs; S&P 500, Nasdaq Flat

Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on the West Asia conflict front and crude oil prices rose.

The Dow Jones gave up over 230 points at open to trade 0.46% lower at 51,069.62, S&P 500 remained muted during open, and was trading 0.10% lower at 7,602.5, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite at 27,102.16 levels, up by 0.03%.

Crude oil prices rose, with Brent Crude up 1.5% to $97 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate traded 1.25% higher at $95 per barrel levels.

(This is a developing story)

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