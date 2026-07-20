AI Cold War: How A CIA Mission Steered UAE's Tech Ambitions Away From China

As the US seeks to safeguard its lead in artificial intelligence and prevent sensitive technology from reaching strategic rivals, it has subjected access to its most advanced AI capabilities to rigorous security scrutiny.

As part of that effort, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assessed whether the United Arab Emirates could be trusted with cutting-edge American AI technology, according to The Wall Street Journal.

ALSO READ : AI Meets Pharma: Bristol Myers Bets On Nvidia To Accelerate Drug Discovery

The report said the CIA dispatched veteran officer Jonny Gannon to Abu Dhabi in 2023 to assess Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, amid growing US concerns over the country's AI ambitions and its commercial ties with China.

What began as an intelligence assessment reportedly evolved into a diplomatic backchannel, with Gannon helping bridge discussions between US officials and Emirati leaders.

At the centre of Washington's concerns was G42, the UAE's flagship AI company, whose business links with China raised fears that sensitive American AI technology could ultimately benefit Beijing, the report said.

G42 also faced scrutiny over its chief executive Peng Xiao's past association with cybersecurity firm DarkMatter, which US investigators linked to surveillance activities.

ALSO READ : US Import Prices Rise 7.1% in June, Highest Annual Increase Since August 2022

According to The Wall Street Journal, US officials communicated their concerns to the Emirati leadership, prompting G42 to remove Huawei equipment, strengthen compliance measures and reduce its reliance on Chinese technology.

The negotiations exposed divisions within Washington, with some officials arguing that closer AI cooperation would reinforce a key regional ally, while others warned against sharing a critical technological advantage without robust safeguards.

The discussions eventually resulted in a framework under the Biden administration allowing the UAE to access advanced US AI chips under strict security conditions, the report said.

It added that the Trump administration later temporarily eased some restrictions on G42's chip imports, helping position the UAE as a fast-growing global AI hub through partnerships with OpenAI and Nvidia.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.