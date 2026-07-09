Viral Video: Taxi Driver Cancels Ride After Man Lights Cigarette, Says 'Smoking Not Allowed In My Car'

A video showing a taxi driver cancelling a ride after a passenger lit a cigarette inside the cab without asking for permission has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta.

The exact date and location of the incident have not been independently verified by news organisations.

ALSO READ: EV Sales Surge: India Clocks 3.06 Lakh Retail Units in June

In the video, the driver is seen confronting the passenger after noticing him smoking inside the cab. He asks whether the passenger sought his permission before lighting the cigarette and says smoking is not allowed in his car. The passenger arrogantly argues he does not need the driver's permission to smoke inside the vehicle. Rejecting the claim, the driver says the vehicle is his private property and reiterates that smoking is prohibited inside his vehicle. He then informs the passenger that he is cancelling the ride, adding that he does not want the fare and asks the passengers to leave the cab. The driver also remarks, "I'm a taxi driver, not your servant."

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users supporting the driver's decision and arguing that passengers should respect a driver's rules, particularly when using the driver's privately owned vehicle.

Several social media users also noted that cigarette smoke can linger inside a car and affect both the driver and future passengers, while others said, passengers should always seek permission before smoking during a ride.

Some users, however, felt that the disagreement could have been handled more calmly and suggested that the driver could have first asked the passenger to extinguish the cigarette before ending the trip.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has ignited discussions about mutual respect and passenger etiquette.

ALSO READ: Can E20 Petrol Ruin Your Car's Engine? Govt Debunks 10 Viral Myths, Defends Ethanol Blending

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.