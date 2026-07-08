Quote Of The Day By Shakira: 'Embracing Sensuality Has Helped Me Feel More Empowered'

Global music icon Shakira has shared a thoughtful perspective on confidence and self-expression, saying that embracing her sensuality has played an important role in helping her feel more empowered.

Speaking as part of a "Quote of the Day" feature, the singer explained that expressing femininity and sensuality should not be viewed as something negative, but rather as a source of personal strength.

Shakira Says Sensuality Is A Form Of Empowerment

According to the singer, choosing to embrace her sensual side has allowed her to feel more comfortable with herself and has strengthened her confidence. Shakira said she believes that femininity and sensuality are empowering qualities when they come from a place of self-awareness rather than outside validation.

She added that accepting these aspects of one's personality is not about diminishing anyone's worth. Instead, it reflects confidence, authenticity and the freedom to express oneself without fear of judgment.

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A Message Of Self-Acceptance

Shakira's remarks encourage women to embrace their individuality instead of feeling pressured to meet society's expectations. She suggested that confidence grows when people accept themselves fully, including the qualities that make them unique.

The singer commented that real power comes from feeling good on the inside and having confidence in oneself. By embracing who they are and not being ashamed, women can be strong in other areas of their lives.

Shakira remains one of the world's most influential music stars, known for chart-topping hits and her lasting impact on the global music industry. Beyond her successful career, she continues to inspire fans with messages promoting confidence, authenticity and self-belief.

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A Career Built On Authenticity Born on Feb. 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira began writing songs at a young age and signed her first record deal as a teenager. Her early albums, Pies Descalzos and Dónde Están los Ladrones?, made her a star in Latin America before Laundry Service and hits like Whenever, Wherever launched her to global fame. Over the years, she has won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, while inspiring millions through her music and unwavering authenticity. Even after three decades in the industry, Shakira continues to be admired for staying true to herself and promoting confidence and self-expression.

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