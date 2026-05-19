'My Wife And Daughter Are In Tears': Why An Indian Restaurant Owner In Japan Was Told To Leave After 30 Years

An Indian-origin restaurant owner faces an uncertain future after authorities denied him a visa extension, forcing him to shut down the eatery he has run for 18 years.

A video capturing Manish Kumar's heartfelt plea at a public event in Japan has gone viral.

Kumar, who operates an Indian eatery in Saitama region, stated Japan's Immigration Services Agency (ISA) rejected his business manager visa due to tighter regulations enacted in October 2025. This ruling effectively concludes his 30-year residency in Japan.

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Speaking at a protest event in Tokyo, Kumar said the mandate to leave has disrupted his family's future.

“Two weeks ago, ISA told me to go back to my own country… I've worked hard for 30 years, struggled, and bought a house. Even though I don't understand Japanese well, I've done my best. I haven't committed any crimes. To suddenly tell me to go back one-sidedly, is that humane?” he said.

"My children were born in Japan and can only speak Japanese. My wife and daughter are in tears."

Kumar's situation comes amid significant changes to rules governing Japan's 'business manager' visa, a channel frequently used by international entrepreneurs.

Authorities said the reform seeks to curb the exploitation of the visa framework to attain long-term residency without authentic business engagement. However, detractors contend the stricter measures are unfairly impacting small, established enterprises.

According to Japan Times, the country has sharply tightened eligibility requirements for foreign entrepreneurs seeking the visa, NDTV reported.

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Visa applications dropped 96%

As per official statistics, there has been a staggering 96% decline in visa applications since the implementation of new regulations in October 2025. Monthly submissions have reportedly plummeted from approximately 1,700 to a mere 70.

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