India EB-1, EB-2 Green Card Cut-Off Dates Move Back In US June 2026 Visa Bulletin — Check Details

The US Department of State has retrogressed the final action dates for Indian applicants in the EB-1 and EB-2 employment-based green card categories in its June 2026 Visa Bulletin, citing high demand and heavy visa usage under FY2026 limits.

“High demand and number use by aliens chargeable to India in the EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories have made it necessary to retrogress the final action dates to hold number use within the FY 2026 annual limit. Further retrogressions, or making the categories “unavailable,” may be necessary in the coming months if India's pro-rated limits in the EB-1 or EB-2 categories are reached before the fiscal year ends,” the notice read.

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The EB-1 visa is a first-preference, employment-based visa that grants US lawful permanent residency for people with exceptional abilities. An EB-2 visa works similarly, providing employment-based green cards for professionals holding advanced degrees.

For those unaware, retrogression means the application line got longer and the “cut off date” for final visa issuance has been moved backward.

According to the bulletin, based on the latest announced final action dates, Indian EB-1 applicants can get final green card approval only if their priority date is earlier than Dec. 15, 2022. Indian EB-2 applicants can get final approval only if their priority date is earlier than Sept. 1, 2013.

The department confirmed that the annual limit for family-sponsored immigrant visas remains 2,26,000, while employment-based visas are set at a minimum of 1,40,000. Each country is limited to 7% of the total number of preference visas issued each year.

It said that countries such as India, China, and the Philippines are among those currently facing heavy demand for visas. As a result, the US is monitoring the situation and subsequently enacting waiting periods and cut offs in case of "oversubscription" of categories.

“Visa categories may become “Unavailable” prior to the end of the fiscal year if annual limits, category limits, or pro-rated per-country limits are reached. This situation is being continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly,” the notice read.

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The US warned that the EB-5 unreserved category for India may retrogress or become unavailable next month due to high demand and limits. The officials said the move is necessary to keep issuances within annual limits.

The State Department also flagged rising demand in the EB-2 category for Chinese applicants and the EB-3 category for Philippine applicants, noting that it could lead to similar actions in the coming months.

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