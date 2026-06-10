JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2 OUT; Check Direct Link And Choice Filling Last Date

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA 2026 second mock round seat distribution on June 10, 2026. The link for the JoSAA 2026 mock seat distribution for round 2 has been refreshed on the official site, josaa.nic.in. Candidates will require their application number and password to download the JoSAA seat distribution for 2026.

The JoSAA counselling mock seat allotment helps candidates understand what seat they might be allotted to as per their rank and preferences before the official seat allotment round begins. Following the release of JoSAA 2026 mock allotment 2, the choice-locking facility has also been activated.

Candidates must complete registration, choice filling, and locking by June 11, 2026, 5 PM, after which the system will automatically lock saved choices.

JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 List: Direct Link

Direct Link for Mock Seat allocation round 2

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JoSAA 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Round 2: Follow these steps to check seat allocation

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled “View Mock Seat Allocation 2” present on the homepage

Step 3: Sign in using your JEE Main 2026 application number, password, and security pin to access your provisional allotment

Step 4: Choose your preferred institutions and academic programmes from the available list. Candidates may arrange their choices based on preference order

Step 5: Examine the selected options thoroughly and adjust them to enhance the likelihood of admission according to priorities

Step 6: Confirm the chosen selections

Step 7: A new window will appear, showing the confirmation page

Step 8: Download and store for future reference

READ ALSO: JEE Advanced 2026 Result OUT: Shubham Kumar Tops Exam; Arohi Deshpande Emerges Female Topper

JoSAA 2026: Total seats allocation

JoSAA supervises the collective seat distribution for entry into 138 educational institutions, comprising 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 56 additional government-supported technical colleges (GFTIs) for the academic session 2026–27.

The allocation of seats for IITs relies on JEE Advanced 2026 standings, whereas NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs derive their rankings from JEE Main 2026 positions. Aspirants have the opportunity to modify their selections prior to the ultimate deadline; if they neglect to finalise their options, the system will automatically confirm their last recorded preference list.

Check the complete JoSAA Schedule 2026 here.

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