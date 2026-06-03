Indian Performs Garba At Great Wall Of China, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Shares Video

A viral video showing a group of Indian tourists performing Garba, a traditional Gujarati folk dance, at the Great Wall of China has triggered widespread debate on social media over travel etiquette, civic sense, and respect for heritage sites.

The clip on It quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from many users, including Indians, who said the performance was inappropriate at a UNESCO World Heritage Site and disrupted other visitors.

ALSO READ | 'Lived In Slum, Earned Rs 5,000 Per Month': Mumbai-Born Techie, Now In Germany, Shares Inspiring Story

Critics argued that turning historic monuments into stages reflects poor civic discipline and damages the image of Indian travelers abroad. However, some users defended the group, describing it as a harmless cultural expression and celebration of Indian tradition in a global setting.

The incident has reignited discussion on responsible tourism and the need to balance cultural expression with respect for internationally protected landmarks like the Great Wall of China.

The video gained traction across social media platforms, splitting users in their opinions as it went viral.

One user wrote, “Aren't they dancing in China? Or did I miss the relocation of the Great Wall??”

Another wrote, “Gujarati and their obsession with doing Garba everywhere, thinking it makes them look cool. But, with no hate, this habit makes Gujaratis the hated specimen and is one of the reasons for racial abuse against Indians.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Major Milestone With Third Tunnel Breakthrough In Maharashtra

While one shared, “These people will perform Garba everywhere except their homes.”

A few days ago, a viral video of Indian tourists performing the traditional Garba dance on an airport tarmac in Vietnam triggered a similar debate online. While some netizens defended the performance as a joyful celebration of Indian culture abroad, others questioned the safety and appropriateness of turning an active airport tarmac into a dance floor.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.