Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Major Milestone With Third Tunnel Breakthrough In Maharashtra

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has achieved another significant engineering milestone with the successful breakthrough of its third mountain tunnel in Maharashtra, marking rapid progress in the construction of India's first high-speed rail corridor.

According to an official statement issued, the latest breakthrough was achieved at mountain tunnel-07 in Ambesari village of Dahanu Taluka in Palghar district. The tunnel, measuring 417 meters in length and 14.4 meters in width, has been designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the bullet train corridor.

Officials said the tunnel was excavated using a controlled drilling and blasting technique from both ends, supported by advanced monitoring systems and stringent safety measures. The achievement represents the third mountain tunnel breakthrough completed in Maharashtra within the last five months.

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The latest breakthrough marks rapid progress on one of the most challenging sections of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The first tunnel, measuring 1.5 km, was completed near Saphale in January 2026, followed by the 454-metre-long tunnel in February using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). With the completion of final Mountain Tunnel-07, all three mountain tunnels between Vapi and Boisar stations have now been successfully excavated.

The 508-kilometre MAHSR project is currently under construction, backed by technical and financial support from the Government of Japan. Spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the bullet train corridor will feature 12 strategic stations which includes Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Out of the 12 planned stations along the corridor, foundational work has been successfully completed at eight locations, which includes Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Progress is also ramping up across the Maharashtra section, where foundational work is currently underway at the Thane, Virar, and Boisar stations. Additionally, excavation work at the high-profile Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai is nearing completion, with the casting of the base slab officially underway.

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