'Carrying The Burden Quietly': Manoj Bajpayee Sheds Light On Inspiration Behind 'Governor' | Profit Exclusive

Prolific actor Manoj Bajpayee, along with producer Vipul Shah revealed unsung heroes as the real reason inspiration behind making the film 'Governor (The Silent Saviour)'.

Joining NDTV Profit for an interview to discuss 'Governor', which is set in the backdrop of a severe balance of payment crisis that India was grappling with during the 1990s, both of them underlined the importance of those who work quietly and behind closed doors to tackle the gravest of emergencies.

"There are some people who are working very quietly behind the door. They mean business, they are very serious about their jobs and they understand the burden of the country they are carrying," Bajpayee, who plays the protagonist A Ramanan, said.

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The character is based on S. Venkitaramanan's role as the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1990 to 1992, during the height of BOP crisis, and how he managed to pull India out of it.

Bajpayee also stressed that people like his character are not made of the material which is looking for some kind of validation, but are always struggling or working to find some way forward for the country.

Understanding the weight of that responsibility, Bajpayee stated, is what made him want to get it "just right" without a hint of pretense.

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"The silence, the pause, the stable gravitas that you are holding should not look pretentious," the actor explained, adding that the chracter should flow freely, naturally, and portay a mind that is occupied with data and statistics.

Shah reiterated these views calling 'Governor' a patriotic film that rose from within the system, and not from the country's borders.

"A group of people led by this very exemplary gentleman who fought a crisis and got India out of a situation which was unimaginable, all without a noise," Shah said, hailing "amazing" unsung heroes like Venkitaramanan as the real inspiration to make the film.

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