Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Movie Crosses Rs 1,350 Crore Worldwide

Maintaining its grip on the box office, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is performing robustly in its second week. It has now also surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, in merely 11 days.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark in Ranveer Singh's career, raking in Rs 846.87 crore net at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Internationally, the film has crossed the Rs 1,350 crore gross mark, underlining its widespread appeal. Its global earnings currently stand at Rs 1,362 crore.

In comparison, the inaugural Dhurandhar film, which opened on Dec. 5, 2025, concluded its box office journey with worldwide earnings of Rs 1,307.35 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Latest Update

Box office figures for Sunday, March 29, indicate an 8% increase in domestic net collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which brought in Rs 68.10 crore net from 19,270 screenings, according to Sacnilk. The film's overall India net tally now stands at Rs 846.87 crore, with gross collections in India at Rs 1,011.95 crore.

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in five languages. On day 11, the film's collections were led by the Hindi version at Rs 63 crore, followed by Telugu (Rs 3 crore), Tamil (Rs 1.50 crore), Kannada (Rs 38 lakh) and Malayalam (Rs 22 lakh).

While the film has crossed the worldwide earnings of Dhurandhar and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), it is currently behind Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (Rs 1,742 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788 crore)

The film unpacks the genesis of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, shedding light on the events that led him to assume the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. It also chronicles his climb through the ranks of Lyari's criminal and political networks, culminating in his emergence as a kingpin as he targets a terror outfit operating in Pakistan.

The new instalment carries the story forward from its 2025 predecessor, elevating the spectacle with expansive action sequences and global settings that have resonated with viewers.

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