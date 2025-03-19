Will Make Dhurandhar 3 And Name It 'Lyari Ka Gabbar': Nabil Gabol

Following the massive success of both parts of Dhurandhar, fans are now talking about Adtya Dhar's "peak detailing" in terms of his cast. Several people pointed out the striking similarities between real and reel characters of the movies.

However, one character that has taken a different turn is 'Jameel Jamali', played by Rakesh Bedi. Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol believes Jameel Jamali is his portrayal as he was the MNA of Lyari during that time. In fact, during Dhurandhar (2025), Nabil Gabol acknowledged his role. (Spoiler!) However, with the twist of Jameel Jamali turning out to be an Indian spy, Nabil Gabol has now changed his perspective.

When asked about Jameel turning out to be an Indian spy, during an interview with a social media creator, Nabil Gabol said: "Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol."

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Additionally, Nabil Gabol also told the internet, "Dhurandhar 3 abh banayenge. Naam Dhurandhar nahi hoga." He then agreed to name the 3rd part as Lyari ka Gabbar.

Rakesh Bedi on Nabil Gabol's Claims

Earlier, when Nabil Gabol had expressed that Jameel Jamali was being portrayed as him in Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi had responded by telling India Today, "I didn't portray him at all. I don't understand why he is identifying himself with the character. I simply adopted a particular look for the role. Now if someone feels that my appearance resembles him, what can I really do about it? It's not my fault."

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He also mentioned, "Perhaps because of the wig and styling, he might feel there is a slight resemblance. That's his interpretation. But there isn't much we can do about that."

While Dhurandhar (2025) collected a worldwide gross of over Rs 1,300 crore, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already surpassed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide gross in eight days.

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