Varun Dhawan Reveals Daughter's Diagnosis Of Developmental Dysplasia Of The Hip

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up on his personal struggles involving his daughter, Lara Dhawan.

Appearing on the podcast Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his daughter Lara's diagnosis of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH). He mentioned how Lara was only 1.5 years old when she was not able to either run or walk properly.

Explaining the situation briefly, Varun said, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking. You can't walk or run properly."

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He also added a mention about the procedure Lara had to go through, which made her stay in a cast for about 2.5 months. He said, "You get Arthritis early, slip disc early. In the West, this condition is treated very well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet.

"But there are also many excellent doctors here who take care of it. She didn't need to do a surgery. With one procedure, they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anaesthesia and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

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Additionally, he also appreciated his wife's presence in this phase of their life as he said, "I am in that responsibility phase because my child is going through something. So I am very much into it that I have to be there. Also, because my wife is there for everything. She's there for every breath. And that is a tough thing to compete with. But I have a profession also that I am working in, so that becomes difficult, which obviously my wife understands. I feel a lot of dad guilt."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Lara Dhawan, in June 2024.

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