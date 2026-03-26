Vivek Agnihotri, T-Series Join Forces For 'Operation Sindoor' Project

As per the latest reports, a film on Operation Sindoor is confirmed, with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directing it. Co-produced by Vivek's production house, Bhushan Kumar's T-series has also joined the project.

Following reports of an Operation Sindoor film in the making, it has now been confirmed by Hindustan Times that the Agnihotri-directed project will be based on Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny' Dhillon's book: Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon released his book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan, in September 2025, following the terror attack in April 2025. The book is based on the Indian military response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that took place on 22 April 2025.

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As per reports, the Operation Sindoor project has bagged the two production houses, Vivek's I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-series.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Agnihotri revealed how sometimes you have to let the world know uncomfortable stories because they are necessary. He said, "I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience."

Vivek has also opened up about the depth of research put into the project, so the audience knows what and why it happened. He said, "We have conducted ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is far more complex and precise than what's available in the public domain."

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Additionally, Bhushan has also exclusively shared his views on the project and its intensity. He said, "Some stories are not chosen; they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story." Talking about the project being documented with facts, he added on to say, "When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully."

However, more information regarding the cast, crew, and release details is yet to be announced.

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