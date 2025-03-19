New Bollywood Couple? Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta Spark Dating Rumours

Bollywood fans are excited over a brand-new romance between two of the industry's young talents, Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta. Rohit Saraf, lovingly called the "national crush" of India by his fans, is reportedly dating the fresh talent of Bollywood, Pratibha Ranta.

The most recent 'talk of the town' has been the dating rumours of Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta. As per reports, they are currently 'enjoying each other's company'. They share a good friendship with each other; however, rumours now claim that the friendship has turned into love.

As per reports from an entertainment portal, it is cited, “Pratibha and Rohit are currently enjoying each other's company. They are very good friends and share a strong comfort level. They often spend quality time together. While there is genuine warmth and ease between them, they are taking things as they come and not rushing into putting a label on their equation just yet."

However, it is important to note that neither Rohit Saraf nor Pratibha Ranta has given an official confirmation on the same.

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The rumours started spreading last year after Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party. Both Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta attended the party. However, what caught the eyes and hearts of the fans was that both of them posed for a picture together wearing coordinated outfits.

After their pictures went viral, fans were convinced that the two were officially dating. Rohit Saraf had worn a red and gold kurta and paired it with white pajama. Pratibha Ranta opted for a similar color palette as she wore a red and golden gharara set with a red dupatta. Her blouse was also red and gold, and she completed the look with a stunning piece of a choker necklace.

Currently, both Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Rante have teamed up to feature in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming period drama series, The Revolutionaries. Set to premiere in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, the historical drama revolves around India's struggles for freedom.

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Rohit Saraf, who started his Bollywood journey in Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt's younger brother, has often been linked to Prajakta Kohli. Rohit and Prajakta featured in the popular romantic drama series Mismatched. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always been the highlight of the series.

However, setting these rumours aside, Prajakta Kohli married her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in 2025.

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