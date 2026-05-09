FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, Lisa To Anitta, Nora Fatehi - Star-Studded Three Opening Ceremonies

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is preparing for a historic start, with FIFA unveiling plans for three separate opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and the United States, the first time in tournament history that all host nations will stage their own curtain-raiser celebrations.

Spread across June 11 and June 12, the ceremonies are designed to unite football, music and culture through performances from global stars, large-scale visuals and fan experiences before the opening matches in each host country.

The celebrations will also extend to special July 4 tributes marking America's 250th anniversary during two knockout-stage matches in the U.S.

Star-Studded Performances For Host Nations

The tournament officially begins on June 11 at Mexico City's historic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will face South Africa. FIFA has lined up a strong mix of Latin music stars for the occasion, including Mexican rock band Maná, singer Alejandro Fernández and pop artist Belinda. The ceremony will also feature Los Ángeles Azules and South African singer Tyla.

On June 12, the spotlight shifts to Toronto, where Canada will play Bosnia & Herzegovina in the country's first-ever men's World Cup match on home soil. Performers for the Toronto show include Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna, Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy.

Later that evening, the United States begin their campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. FIFA is positioning the ceremony as a major entertainment showcase led by Katy Perry, alongside Future, Anitta, Lisa, Nigerian singer Rema and Tyla.

ALSO READ: From Ye's India Concert To Comic Con Mumbai — Events And Exhibitions To Explore In May 2026

Global Music And America 250 Tribute

The ceremonies are scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kick-off, with players returning to the field afterwards for warm-ups and official pre-match presentations.

FIFA will also stage special “America 250” themed tributes before two Round of 16 matches on July 4 in Philadelphia and Houston, tying the tournament to celebrations marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium will feature another opening ceremony and a halftime show, although FIFA has not yet announced the performers.

ALSO READ: Bonnie Tyler Health Update: Singer In Induced Coma After Surgery — Here's What We Know

FIFA has also announced two songs for the official World Cup 2026 album — Illuminate by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna, and Por Ella, performed by Los Ángeles Azules alongside Belinda.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.