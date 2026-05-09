Is Orange The New Gold? The 'India Effect' Is Driving A Rs 16,000 Crore Creative Economy On YouTube

Somewhere in Ohio, a teenager hits record and films his reaction to an Allu Arjun dance compilation. He may not know much about Tollywood. He may not understand the lyrics, the choreography or the decades of fandom behind them. What he does understand is that India pays attention—and on the internet, attention is currency.

For years, India was treated as the world's largest digital audience: vast, enthusiastic and essential to any creator hoping to scale. Now, India is influencing what gets made in the first place. Global YouTubers are producing more videos about Indian food, films, cricket, trains and pop culture because they know the country offers something more valuable than raw viewership. It offers engagement, community and increasingly, global cultural relevance.

“India's creator ecosystem has reached an inflection point, with the Orange Economy evolving into a primary engine of global cultural influence,” a YouTube spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

The economic footprint is substantial. According to YouTube, its creative ecosystem contributed more than Rs 16,000 crore to India's GDP last year and supported over 930,000 full-time equivalent jobs. What was once dismissed as a world of reaction videos and sponsorship deals is emerging as a significant cultural industry.

India as a Creative Prompt

India-related videos — whether they focus on Bollywood music, regional cinema, street food, fashion or travel — have become a reliable source of views for creators based far beyond the country's borders. Sometimes the interest is genuine curiosity. Sometimes it is a straightforward response to the algorithm.

The world's largest creators are adapting accordingly. Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast added more than 47 million subscribers from India in 2025, according to YouTube, helped by multi-language audio that made his videos accessible across the country's linguistic diversity.

This explosion could be the direct by-product of the "Digital India" framework combined with some of the cheapest mobile data rates you'll find anywhere on the planet. When you give 500 million active users unlimited high-speed access, you create a gravity well that pulls the rest of the world toward it.

The End of the Language Barrier

We now live in a generation where language is hardly a cultural limitation, with AI tools helping translate and auto-dub in real time. According to data from YouTube, creators who add multi-language audio tracks see, on average, more than 25% of their watch time come from viewers watching in a non-primary language. In December 2025, more than 6 million people globally watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content every day.

YouTube also says 77% of Gen Z in India watch creators whose content has been translated from another language.

In practical terms, multi-language audio and AI-powered auto-dubbing mean a tech reviewer in London can sound perfectly fluent to a kid watching on a train commute in Patna, without ever recording a separate track.

The Validation Trap

There is a deeply uncomfortable layer to all of this, though. We have to look at the cynical underbelly of the 'reaction economy.' For every foreign creator doing actual, respectful deep-dives into Indian indie music or regional cinema, fifty others are just performing a digital land grab.

They are acutely aware that Indians have a historically conditioned craving for external recognition. Say something nice about a local street food vendor or a Bollywood trailer, and you are guaranteed a viral spike. Creators with dying channels in Western markets are essentially using Indian national pride as a defibrillator. They harvest our engagement to stay relevant, blurring the boundary between participating in a culture and monetizing its insecurities.

Still, the ecosystem is slowly balancing itself out. The traffic is finally moving in multiple directions. The YouTube spokesperson added that "with over 15% of watchtime for Indian-produced content now originating from outside the country, AI-powered tools like auto-dubbing are helping lower the floor for participation even more."

This blurring of cultual and language boundaries also means a fashion creator in Mumbai, a rural cooking channel in Maharashtra or a film explainer built around Telugu cinema can now find viewers in Brazil, United Kingdom and beyond.

ALSO READ: IPO Push: Nodwin Gaming Says It's Not Just An Esports Company Now. Its EVO Exit Helps Explain Why

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.