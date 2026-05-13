Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices By Rs 2/Litre: Check Revised Rates

Mother Dairy will be raising milk prices by Rs 2, according to NDTV. The new prices will come into effect in Delhi-NCR from May 14 onwards.

The reason cited by the company was that the cost of procuring milk from farmers has risen by approximately 6% over the past year, warranting their price revision.

According to the company, a select portion of this increased cost has been passed on to customers, in order to maintain a balance between the interests of both farmers and consumers.

In an official statement, Mother Dairy also noted that 75–80% of the revenue generated from its milk sales is spent on farmers and milk procurement.

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New Milk Prices (Effective May 14, 2026)

Token Milk: Increased from Rs. 56 to Rs. 58 per liter

Full Cream Milk: Increased from Rs. 70 to Rs. 72 per liter

Toned Milk: Increased from Rs. 58 to Rs. 60 per liter

Double Toned Milk: Increased from Rs. 52 to Rs. 54 per liter

Cow Milk: Increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 62 per liter

Pro Milk: Increased from Rs. 70 to Rs. 72 per liter

Mother Dairy further stated that the last price hike for its milk products was implemented in April 2025.

Amul has also raised its milk prices, with its milk products having a price increase up to Rs 4. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation which retails its products under the Amul brand, aid it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5% per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added.

"The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," GCMMF said.

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