Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Up To Rs 4 Per Litre: Check Revised Rates

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which retails its products under the Amul brand increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India, effective May 14, citing rising input costs, on Wednesday.

The milk price hike probable to affect food inflation and tighten the budget of middle-class consumers.

The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.

GCMMF, in a statement, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5% per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added.

"The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," GCMMF said.

The cooperative said its member unions have also increased farmers' procurement price by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7% increase over May 2025.

According to the revised rates for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh for a 500 ml pack, slim N variant will cost Rs 27, Taaza Rs 30, cow milk Rs 31 and gold Rs 36.

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Buffalo milk price has been increased by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80.

Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, GCMMF said, adding that the price revision will help sustain remunerative milk prices to milk producers and encourage them to produce more milk.

The total turnover of the Amul brand rose 11% in the 2025-26 fiscal to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone on higher demand for dairy products.

The turnover of GCMMF rose 11.4% to Rs 73,450 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 65,911 crore in the preceding financial year.

GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million farmers, responsible for marketing Amul milk and milk products across 50-plus countries.

It collects 31 million litres of milk every day and distributes annually over 24 billion packs of Amul products, which include milk, butter, cheese, ghee, and ice cream, among others.

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(With PTI Inputs)

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