Bonus Shares Alert: This Auto Component Maker Announces 1:5 Issue, Dividend; Check Record Date

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. approved a bonus issue in 5:1 the ratio. Which means the company will issue five extra shares for every one share held by stakeholders. The record date for determining the eilgibility of the shareholders for the bonus issue is June 24.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

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The company's consolidated net profit saw a 16% YoY (year-on-year) uptick to Rs 146 crore compared to Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue saw a 14% YoY increase to Rs 1,155 crore from Rs 1,012 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a 8.5% YoY increase to Rs 190 crore from Rs 175 crore in the previous year.

The Ebitda margin was at 16.4% from 17.3% YoY.

ZF Commercial Q4 Results (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 15.5% At Rs 146 crore Vs Rs 127 crore

Revenue Up 14.2% At Rs 1,155 crore Vs Rs 1,012 crore

Ebitda Up 8.5% At Rs 190 crore Vs Rs 175 crore

Ebitda Margin At 16.4% Vs 17.3%

Share price of ZF Commercial saw a 1.55% downturn to end the day's trade at Rs 14,424, compared to a 0.14% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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