CA Foundation Result May 2026 OUT @icai.org; Check Direct Link And AIR List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation results for the May 2026 Foundation exam on July 3.

Candidates who sat for the exam can now access and download their scorecards from the official ICAI results portal by entering their roll number and registration number.

ICAI has also released the merit list featuring candidates who achieved the top ranks in the CA Foundation May 2026 exam.

CA Foundation Result May 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the CA Foundation May 2026 Exam Results has been provided here -> Direct Link

CA Foundation Result May 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute, icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Important Announcements link.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying the text - Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 declared. - (03-07-2026)

Step 4: Click on 'Foundation' under Check Resuts.

Step 5: Log in using your roll number and registration number.

Step 6: Hit submit to view your results.

Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference.

ALSO READ: HTET Admit Card 2026 For Level 1 And 2 OUT: Check Direct Link And How To Download Hall Ticket

CA Foundation Result May 2026: Toppers

AIR 1: Sakshi Jain (Nashik) - 371 marks (92.75%)

AIR 2: Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur) - 367 marks (91.75%)

AIR 3: Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune) - 365 marks (91.25%)

CA Foundation May 2026 Exam: Minimum passing marks

To pass the CA Foundation examination, candidates are required to attain a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper and at least 50 percent in the overall aggregate. Those who manage to score 70 percent or higher in total marks will receive a distinction status, recognised by ICAI as 'Qualified with Distinction.'

The CA Foundation represents the initial phase of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) curriculum. Candidates who have successfully completed the exam are now eligible to apply for the subsequent level of the CA program as per ICAI guidelines.

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