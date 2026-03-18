Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17e 5G in India, positioning it as a smartphone tailored for the country's young, on-the-go generation. The latest Galaxy M series device focuses on delivering everyday performance, a smooth display, enduring battery life, and good optics. It features a 6.7-inch display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera, and comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price In India

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G's price in India is Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The device will go on sale starting March 20 via Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specs And Features

The Samsung Galaxy M17e's performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming, streaming, and app navigation. It runs One UI 8.0 based on Android 16.

Daily usability is enhanced with features such as Large Folders for improved app organisation and the Now Bar for quick real-time updates. It also integrates Google Gemini AI and Circle to Search.

Photography in the Galaxy M17e 5G is handled by a 50MP main camera, complemented by a depth sensor for portrait shots with background blur. On the front, an 8MP camera delivers selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M17e 5G sports a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling. Its back is made of glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP), while its 8.2 mm profile offers a comfortable grip. A 6,000mAh battery powers the Galaxy M17e 5G, with One UI 8 optimising power management.

Security features include Auto Blocker and Knox Vault to safeguard personal data. Samsung has promised six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Galaxy M17e 5G is offered in Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colour options.

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