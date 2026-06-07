OpenAI Plans ChatGPT Superapp' Redesign As IPO Preparations Gather Pace

OpenAI is planning a major overhaul of ChatGPT, aiming to transform it into a “superapp” that integrates AI agents, coding tools, and third-party services, according to the Financial Times.

The redesign is part of OpenAI's broader strategy to restructure its product ecosystem as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The company is increasingly focusing on enterprise users and revenue-generating tools, with its coding platform, Codex, expected to play a central role in the upgraded system.

To accelerate user uptake, OpenAI's upcoming interface redesign will introduce specific features and prompts aimed at steering users towards tools like image generation and partner platforms like Canva and Booking.com.

Enterprise adoption is a key driver of OpenAI's growth strategy, with business customers contributing a significant share of revenue. The company is also under pressure to improve profitability and scale operations as competition intensifies in the AI sector, particularly from rivals such as Anthropic.

The revamped ChatGPT is expected to shift from a simple conversational chatbot to a task-oriented AI assistant capable of performing complex actions such as coding, workflow automation, and integration with external apps and services.

OpenAI has over 900 million weekly ChatGPT users and 50 million subscribers, but enterprise customers are driving revenue growth. Around 2 million businesses using Codex and related tools generate about 40% of revenue, a figure expected to rise to 50% by year-end, according to the Financial Times.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing for a potential September stock market debut, collaborating with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to draft its initial public offering prospectus, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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