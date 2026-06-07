Elon Musk Flags India’s Falling Birth Rate, Warns of Demographic Shift Risks

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has raised concerns over India's declining fertility rate, pointing to shifting demographic trends and warning of potential long-term economic and workforce implications.

Reacting to demographic data shared on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said India's birth rate has fallen below the replacement level, adding that the trend is particularly pronounced among the country's most educated population. “India's birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India's birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” he stated in his post.

The remarks come amid official figures showing that India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, has declined sharply from around 2.3 to 1.9 over the past decade. This places India below the replacement benchmark of 2.1, the minimum rate required for a population to replace itself without migration, according to data shared by AF Post.

Despite the decline, India's population continues to exceed 1.46 billion, making it the world's most populous country after overtaking China. Experts attribute this continued growth to demographic momentum, as a large share of the population remains in the reproductive age group even as family sizes shrink.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has also confirmed this in the State of World Population report. Regional demographic trends reveal a sharp divide: Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh continue to record elevated fertility rates, whereas states like Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu remain well below the replacement threshold.

In contrast, most southern states and highly urbanised regions, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, have recorded significantly lower fertility rates. Delhi's TFR has reportedly dropped to around 1.2, lower than several developed nations such as Finland.

Over the long term, a sustained drop in births reshapes the population structure, shrinking the youth demographic while rapidly expanding the elderly population. This looming inversion will inevitably strain social welfare systems, reshape consumer markets, and challenge government planning.

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