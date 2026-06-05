OnePlus Community Sale: Price Cuts On OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Other Smartphones, Tablets, Audio Devices

OnePlus has launched its Community Sale 2026 in India, bringing attractive discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on a variety of smartphones, tablets, and audio products. Announced on June 4, the limited-time sale covers flagship smartphones (including the OnePlus 15) and the Nord series devices. Customers can avail these deals via the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and select offline stores. The main sale runs until June 10, though certain bundled promotions will end earlier on June 7.

OnePlus Community Sale: Offers on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Other Smartphones

As part of the Community Sale 2026, below are the key offers on different OnePlus smartphones:

OnePlus 15: Bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the flagship device, reducing the effective price from Rs 77,999 to Rs 74,999.

OnePlus 15R: Bank offer of Rs 3,000 lowers the starting price from Rs 54,999 to Rs 51,999.

OnePlus 13: The earlier-generation flagship is getting one of the best discounts during the sale: a Rs 12,000 price cut plus Rs 5,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 52,999 from the original Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 13s: The compact version of the OnePlus 13 is receiving a Rs 2,000 discount combined with Rs 3,000 bank offer, resulting in a reduced price of Rs 49,999.

OnePlus Nord 6: With a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, the Nord 6 will now be available at Rs 40,999.

OnePlus Nord CE6: The Nord CE6 gets a Rs 2,000 bank discount, bringing its effective price down to Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite: Rs 1,500 instant bank discount lowers the price to Rs 21,499.

OnePlus Community Sale: Offers On Tablets And Audio Devices

In addition to smartphones, the sale includes tablet offers: OnePlus Pad 4 at an effective price of Rs 56,999 after a Rs 3,000 bank discount (bundled with a free Stylo Pro), OnePlus Pad Go 2 at Rs 26,999 (with free Stylo Go 2), and the Pad Lite at Rs 16,999.

Audio products are also discounted, with the OnePlus Buds 4 at Rs 6,099 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at Rs 11,999. Discounts also apply to the Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 4 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Bullets Wireless Z3. Select credit card transactions offer up to six months of no-cost EMI across eligible devices.

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