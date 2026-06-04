Instagram Goes Premium: Global Rollout of 'Plus' Subscription Begins Today

Instagram said that it is globally rolling out its new subscription-based version called Instagram Plus starting today, that is Thursday.

"Today, we're launching Instagram Plus, a new subscription designed to give you more of what you love about Instagram. Instagram Plus offers exclusive features to help you express yourself, connect deeper with friends, and customize your experience in new ways," the announcement said.

It added that while older version isn't changing, and will always remain free the new subscription is meant to offer an optional upgrade for users who want more control, deeper insights, and premium features.

The new subscription offers premium features such as Story Spotlight, Super Hearts, Multiple Story Audiences, and Story Extend.

Users can give their stories greater visibility through Story Spotlight, while Super Hearts allows them to react to friends' stories with animated hearts that appear across the screen.

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Through multiple story audiences, users can create custom audience lists for more targeted sharing, and story extend lets stories remain visible for 48 hours instead of the standard 24 hours.

The package also adds new viewing and analytics tools such as Story Preview and Story Rewatch Insights, which provides data on how many times a story has been rewatched. Users can also use Search Viewer List to quickly check whether a specific person has viewed their story.

In addition, the subscription expands profile and personalisation options like custom app icon, custom bio, and so on. Another feature, Post Directly to Profile, enables users to share content to their profile or highlights without it appearing in friends' feeds.

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Meta's darling social media platform began testing the prototype of the plus model in the month of May. Mark Zuckerberg's acquired Instagram officially on April 9, 2012, for approximately $1 billion in a mix of cash and stock.

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