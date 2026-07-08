GPT5.6 To Be Out Soon: OpenAI's Most Capable AI Model Set For Rollout After US Govt Nod

OpenAI will formally introduce its eagerly awaited GPT-5.6 model series on Thursday. This comes after the US government sought a temporary halt due to worries about cybersecurity and national security.

Following extensive further security testing under Washington's new voluntary monitoring structure for frontier AI models, the US Department of Commerce authorised the widespread implementation.

The US and China are competing to create cutting-edge AI models that, according to experts, may significantly speed up sophisticated cyberattacks on industries that depend on intricate, interconnected, and frequently decades-old technological systems, as reported by Reuters.

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Washington has stepped up its examination of advanced AI model releases in order to spot possible dangers due to worries that the technology might be abused by the military or intelligence services in China, Russia, or other nations.

Regarding the possibility of limiting foreign access to China's most cutting-edge AI models, including some that have not yet been made public, Chinese authorities have also met with leading IT companies.

OpenAI competitor Anthropic had unexpectedly stopped its most powerful AI models — Mythos 5 and Fable 5 — for all users after the US government's June 12 export control order, citing national ​security concerns. After Anthropic put certain precautions in place, the limits were relaxed last week.

The Trump administration authorised widespread release of GPT-5.6 after further testing and discussions between the firm and government representatives, according to Axios, which first reported on the OpenAI debut.

Access to GPT-5.6 was restricted by OpenAI to a select set of approved partners whose information was disclosed to the authorities.

The owner of ChatGPT announced in a post on X late on Tuesday that it will introduce its most powerful GPT-5.6 Sol along with more affordable Terra and Luna variants.

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On Wednesday, billionaire Elon Musk, whose SpaceXAI competes with Anthropic and OpenAI, said that his company would also be releasing its top model, Grok 4.5, to the general public.

AI developers may submit "covered frontier models" to the US government for a maximum of 30 days before releasing them to reliable partners, according to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

Washington has removed export restrictions on Anthropic's Fable model, but only a few "trusted" US organisations are authorised to access Mythos, which is intended for cybersecurity experts.

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