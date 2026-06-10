Gemini Down: Outage Complaints Spike As Users Find Google AI Platform Inaccessible

Google Gemini, an AI chatbot and conversational assistant integrated across Google Search, Google Workspace, Google One and Google Cloud is reportedly facing a service disruption in services, after users flagged issues on Wednesday. According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, outage reports of the social media platform flagged by users surged sharply within a short time window.

Data indicates a spike with hundreds of reports in the afternoon suggesting a widespread issue rather than isolated glitches. Most of the user complaints were linked to the app experience, followed by website and automation and workflows.

Users have reported errors such as 1052 and 1076, unresponsiveness, and system lockups across multiple devices, even when internet connections are stable.

Gemini has not issued an official statement acknowledging the outage or a timeline for the fix.

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It remains unclear whether the issue is related to server downtime, backend updates or network disruptions. The sudden surge in reports indicates that the disruption happened abruptly and not gradually. It is still uncertain whether the outage is worldwide or confined to specific areas.

This comes days after the tech giant unveiled Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model that can create and edit videos using text, images, audio and video prompts. Google says the new model is a major step toward making Gemini a fully creative AI platform capable of understanding and generating different forms of media.

Gemini Omni is designed to turn different types of content into one video output. Users can upload photos, drawings, existing videos, voice references or simply type prompts. The AI will then combine all the inputs to create a single video. One of the biggest standout features of Gemini Omni is editing using conversation, where users can simply describe the changes they want in plain language.

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