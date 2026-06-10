Cognizant Turns Employee Interaction Data Into A $200-Million Sales Pipeline Using AI

Global IT major Cognizant has created an additional sales pipeline worth nearly $200 million through an AI-powered system that scans employee emails, meetings, chats and other internal communications to uncover potential business opportunities, Moneycontrol reported.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the initiative is part of its broader "context engineering" strategy, which uses signals generated across sales, delivery, support and other customer-facing functions to uncover opportunities that may otherwise remain unnoticed.

"At this point of time, we roughly have $200 million of pipeline generated incrementally through this extraordinary effort of doing a sprawl on the systems, emails, meeting, chats, everything else and generating it," Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar said during the company's AI Forum last week.

Kumar added that the company expects the AI-generated pipeline to expand significantly, saying it could reach $1 billion by the end of 2026.

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Developed in partnership with Workfabric, a startup co-founded by Rohan Murty, the platform creates digital twins of customer accounts by combining information from sales, delivery, support, finance and other business functions.

According to the report, the AI system can analyse customer interactions and recommend sales opportunities.

In one example shared by the company, the platform detected a client's efforts to reduce engineering and quality assurance costs, prompting a recommendation for Cognizant's sales teams to pitch a QA optimisation solution.

Beyond business development, Cognizant is also deploying the technology internally to improve workforce allocation.

Kumar said the platform can identify employees with relevant project experience based on their actual work history, rather than relying solely on resumes or skills databases.

The development highlights how IT services firms are increasingly leveraging AI not just for productivity gains but also to drive new revenue opportunities.

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