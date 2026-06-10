RIL, Meta Partner To Develop 168 MW AI Enabled Data Centre In Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Limited and social media major Meta Platforms have partnered to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamngar, Gujarat, within two years, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure, the statement said.

"RIL will develop a data centre with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale. Meta will lease capacity from the facility," the statement said.

The data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater.

Meta is also separately partnering with two leading clean energy providers in India, CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy, to back nearly 1GW of renewable energy, the statement said.

"This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution," Reliance Industries Limited, Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said.

"Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality," he added.

In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms. "The data centre will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India's growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem," the statement said.

Under the agreement, RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre, from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services.

The project positions RIL as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India.

"The strategic location in Gujarat offers significant advantages for large-scale data centre operations, including delivery capability, renewable energy, water availability, proximity to India's western submarine cable landing stations and Jio's extensive fibre network," the statement said.

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