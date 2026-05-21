Claude Vs ChatGPT Vs Gemini: I Asked AI To Plan Me A Solo Thailand Trip Under Rs 75,000 — Here's What It Planned

Planning an international trip can take days of research as it involves checking flight prices, finding hotels, budgeting food expenses and figuring out local transport. But AI chatbots are now trying to do all of that within seconds.

To test how useful they really are, we asked three popular AI tools - OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini - one simple question: “Plan me a solo Thailand trip under Rs 75,000.”

While all three managed to create detailed itineraries, each chatbot planned the trip in a very different way.

ChatGPT's Flexible Travel Plans

ChatGPT created the most flexible plan among the three. Instead of giving only one itinerary, it suggested three different Thailand routes based on travel preferences.

The chatbot recommended Bangkok + Krabi/Phuket as the “most practical” option, Bangkok + Pattaya as the cheapest route and Bangkok + Chiang Mai for travellers looking for a slower and more cultural experience.

Its itinerary mainly focused on nightlife, beaches, temples, cafés and island tours. ChatGPT also separated travellers into categories like “budget backpacker,” “comfortable solo trip” and “most Instagrammable” experiences.

For stays, it suggested areas like Sukhumvit and Khao San Road in Bangkok while recommending Ao Nang in Krabi for beach stays. It also included flight booking hacks, cash requirements, solo travel safety and local scams to avoid.

Budget Breakdown

Return Flights from India - Rs 22,000-32,000

Visa/Insurance - Rs 4,000-5,500

Hotels/Hostels - Rs 10,000-16,000

Food - Rs 6,000-9,000

Transport - Rs 4,000- 8,000

Activities + Island Tours - Rs 8,000-12,000

Shopping/Misc. - Rs 5,000-8,000

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Claude's Detailed Day-Wise Plan

Claude offered the most structured itinerary of the three. It planned an 8-day, 7-night Thailand route that covered Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket with daily expense estimates for almost every day.

Claude heavily focused on budget-saving tricks. One of its biggest recommendations was taking an overnight sleeper train from Bangkok to Chiang Mai which it described as a way to save both transport and hotel costs.

Accommodation costs were kept low by suggesting hostel dorms and local transport options. It mostly focused on street food, local markets and cheaper travel months.

Budget Breakdown

Flights from India - Rs 22,000

Accommodation - Rs 7,000

Food - Rs 9,000

Transport - Rs 8,000

Activities - Rs 7,000

Visa + Misc - Rs 5,500

Gemini's Comfortable Solo Trip

Gemini approached the trip plan differently as it focused more on comfort instead of downright budget travel.

The chatbot said a Rs 75,000 budget was enough for a “comfortable” solo trip with hotels, premium hostel rooms, island tours and trendy cafés.

Instead of covering many cities, Gemini kept the itinerary simpler with Bangkok and Phuket as the main destinations. It recommended areas like Sukhumvit, Ari and Old Phuket Town while also highlighting rooftop bars, café hopping and curated nightlife experiences.

Gemini's plan also felt more lifestyle-focused. Along with beaches and temples, it included recommendations for Thai massages, beach clubs, trendy neighbourhoods and scenic cafés. There was also room for emergency expenditure in Gemini's plan.

Budget Breakdown

Round-trip Flights from India - Rs 20,000- 24,000

Accomodation - Rs 10,000- 12,000

Transport - Rs 6,000-7,000

Food - Rs 9,000-10,000

Activities - Rs 8,000-10,000

SIM Card & Insurance - Rs 1,500

Emergency Buffer - Rs 5,000-7,000

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