Gemini Vs Claude Vs ChatGPT: I Asked AI What To Do With My First Salary Of Rs 50,000 — Here's What They Said

Getting your first salary is a big milestone. It surely is exciting but at the same time a little confusing as well because most people are not sure how to manage it properly. Some end up spending it all fast while others save everything and don't enjoy it at all.

So I asked ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini the same question: what should I do with my first Rs 50,000 salary?

While all three gave different structures and explanations, the core advice was almost the same.

Common Advice From All Three AIs

They all explained that the salary should neither be fully spent nor fully saved. Instead, what one should do is take a more balanced approach by taking needs, savings, investments and some personal enjoyment into consideration.

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What ChatGPT Suggested

ChatGPT recommended splitting the salary into simple “buckets” where the foremost objective should be to cover any EMIs/loans or family responsibilities. Then setting aside money for an emergency fund. After that, the chatbot suggested dedicating a portion towards “life enjoyment.” And the remaining should be invested in mutual funds or SIPs. It also added a small buffer amount for day-to-day flexibility.

Needs and obligations: Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000

Emergency fund: Rs 10,000 - Rs 12,000

Life enjoyment: Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000

Investments (SIP/mutual funds): Rs 12,000- Rs 18,000

Flexible buffer: Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000

What Claude Suggested

Claude suggested starting with essential expenses like rent and bills. This should be followed by building a small emergency cushion. It then recommended to start SIP investments and get basic health insurance if needed. Claude also warned about unnecessary lifestyle upgrades. Spending and savings in separate accounts was another suggestion by the chatbot.

Essentials (50%): Rs 25,000

Savings & Investments (20-30%): Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Discretionary (20-30%) : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

What Gemini Suggested

Gemini, just like Claude, used a percentage-based financial plan and explained in detail the reason behind each allocation. The focus was on enjoying a small part and then covering all the essential needs like rents, bills, groceries, etc.

The AI tool also talked about the importance of a financial safety net before investing.

Celebration (10%): Rs 5,000

Essentials (50%): Rs 25,000

Emergency Savings (20%): Rs 10,000

Investments (20%): Rs 10,000

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Final Takeaway

If you manage your salary well, you build good habits early, start investing sooner, and still enjoy your money without guilt.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purpose.

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