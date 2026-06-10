ChatGPT A 'Superapp'? OpenAI May Integrate Agents, Coding, Imaging, Third-Party Services Into Single Platform

OpenAI is reportedly planning its largest redesign of ChatGPT to date, aiming to transform the chatbot into a “superapp” that brings together AI agents, programming tools, image generation, and third-party services under a single interface. The overhaul is expected to begin rolling out in the coming weeks across ChatGPT's web and mobile applications, even as OpenAI prepares for a stock market debut and listing on major U.S. exchanges along with sharpening its focus on paid AI services and enterprise users.

ChatGPT As A Superapp?

As reported by Financial Times, OpenAI intends to reposition ChatGPT as a so-called superapp, moving beyond its origins as a conversational AI chatbot. The redesign is expected to introduce new prompts and interface changes that steer users towards higher-value services, including partner platforms such as Canva and Booking.com, which are expected to receive greater visibility within the app.

Central to the remodeling of ChatGPT is a stronger emphasis on AI agents — systems capable of carrying out tasks on behalf of users across both personal and professional contexts — as well as Codex, OpenAI's AI assistant for coding. The company views Codex as a key part of its monetisation strategy, since the majority of its users already subscribe to paid subscriptions.

Rather than treating ChatGPT as a standalone chatbot, the company is seeing it as a springboard to revenue-generating products and services. According to the report, citing internal discussions, OpenAI is also prioritising the development of systems capable of understanding user intent and providing assistance across multiple tasks with minimal prompting.

The revamp is also aimed at targeting enterprise customers more aggressively and enahancing OpenAI's competitive position against rival AI company Anthropic. Strengthening revenue is a particular priority as the company works towards a potential stock market listing as well, with reports suggesting OpenAI has been preparing a confidential IPO filing in the U.S. No timeline has been confirmed though.

The planned overhaul comes as ChatGPT continues to grow rapidly, surpassing 900 million weekly active users and 50 million paying subscribers. OpenAI's long-term ambition, according to the report, is to make ChatGPT its primary consumer platform by consolidating a range of AI-powered services into one unified experience.

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