Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Colours, Design, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display, Launch Timeline — A Roundup

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are set to be launched in September 2026. The two are expected to be followed by the “iPhone Fold”. As the anticipation builds up, here is a roundup of the key details about the gadgets.

Colours

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in February suggested Apple has been experimenting with a deep red colour option for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro range. While speculation has also pointed to purple and brown finishes, Gurman indicated these may simply be different interpretations of the same red-toned concept.

Over the weekend, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station said there is a strong chance Apple is indeed testing such a finish, noting that similar hues have already appeared in prototype devices from competing Android manufacturers.

According to Weibo tipster Instant Digital, the iPhone 18 Pro series may not be offered in black this year. If accurate, it would mark the second year in a row that Apple has dropped what many consider its most iconic finish for the Pro models.

ALSO READ | Apple To Resurrect Red iPhones? iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Variants May Come In Deep Red Colour Options

Design

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro range is tipped to carry forward much of the design language seen in the iPhone 17 Pro series. This includes a sizeable rear camera module accommodating three lenses. There has also been talk of a subtly see-through Ceramic Shield area around the MagSafe components, although details on how this would function are still vague.

Attention is instead shifting to the front of the device, where changes seem more likely. Apple is believed to be exploring a narrower Dynamic Island, though the possibility of eliminating it in favour of a hole-punch camera cut-out has also been raised.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may measure 8.8 mm in thickness, edging up from 8.75 mm on the current generation. The change is unlikely to be noticeable in hand, but it could add to the overall heft, with the device expected to exceed 240 g. The iPhone 17 Pro Max currently weighs 233 g.

Camera

Apple is reportedly considering a significant upgrade to the primary camera on the iPhone 18 Pro. The device could feature a variable aperture, allowing users to fine-tune the amount of light entering the sensor. This added control would help reduce overexposed shots while opening up greater flexibility in adjusting lighting and depth-of-field effects.

Apple may turn to Samsung for a key camera upgrade in its next Pro iPhones. Reports suggest that at least one iPhone 18 Pro model could incorporate a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by the South Korean firm. The technology is expected to improve responsiveness while also reducing image noise and enhancing dynamic range.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

Battery

Battery life could once again be a standout feature of Apple's upcoming flagship. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a bigger battery, estimated at between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. Alongside this, the 2 nm A20 Pro processor is expected to bring further efficiency gains, helping to extend overall usage time.

Chipset

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, along with Apple's anticipated foldable handset, are likely to be driven by the new A20 processor. Manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 2-nanometre node, the chip is expected to deliver improved power efficiency and overall performance.

It is also tipped to feature Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging technology, though it is not yet clear if this will be exclusive to higher-end devices.

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Display

Reports had initially suggested that Apple might move Face ID under the display for its iPhone 18 Pro range, concealing the TrueDepth camera array beneath the panel. That plan now appears unlikely, with newer information indicating the feature is not sufficiently mature.

In its place, Apple is believed to be working on a more compact Dynamic Island. Reports suggest the company is still undecided, testing both a reduced version and one similar in size to the current implementation, with no clear indication yet of which design will make the cut.

Launch Timeline

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, with its foldable iPhone likely to arrive at a later date.

The premium Pro models are tipped to launch in the usual autumn window, potentially alongside the foldable device, while the standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are now said to be scheduled for a spring 2027 release, according to MacRumors.

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