Apple To Resurrect Red iPhones? iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Variants May Come In Deep Red Colour Options

Apple may be bringing back the red iPhone in its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max variants, according to a tipster who claims that the phones will come in a 'Deep Red' colour option.

According to Digital Chat Station, a Chinese leaker, the premium variants of the iPhone 18 will feature this deep red hue. A claim that's given further credence by recent Android manufacturers are workshopping the red tone on their upcoming phone models, pointing to a possible emergence of a new industry trend.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported in February 2026 that Apple is working on testing a deep red finish for its iPhone 18 Pro roster. If Apple goes ahead with this plan, this would be the first time pro variants would be sporting a red colour, marking a shift from recent colour palettes.

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Some rumours had stated that purple and brown colourways might be in the cards for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Gurman stated these may instead be different shades of the same deep red concept instead of separate colours.

Tipsters have referred to the final colour tone as 'saturated burgundy', which is a lot more distinct from the primary shade of red. Apple has provided other Primary colours as options for consumers with its iPhone 17 Pro sporting a cosmic orange colour.

Instant Digital and WhyLab, who are tipsters on the Chinese social media app Weibo, have stated that the tech giant may opt to skip its Space Black colour variant for the second straight year, opting instead to use Silver or Grey titanium finishes. Some leaks have also hinted towards Apple bringing back the 'Desert Titanium' colour, which was featured in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max versions.

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